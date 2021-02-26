 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 01:10  |  48   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Immunovant, Inc. (“Immunovant” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between October 2, 2019 and February 1, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation failed to perform proper due diligence into Immunovant Sciences Ltd. prior to the merger, and ignored or failed to disclose safety problems with IMVT-1401. IMVT-1401 was not as safe as the Company led the market to believe, particularly for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED) and warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (WAIHA). These issues would greatly impact the likelihood of IMVT-1401 securing regulatory approval and commercial viability. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Immunovant, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Immunovant, Inc. (“Immunovant” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Wipro Marks 25 Years of Partnership With Cisco; Launches Cisco Business Unit
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
Xencor and UCLA Enter Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel XmAb Therapeutics
LEIDOS HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Leidos Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Leidos Stockholders ...
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
XL Fleet Becomes Electric Transportation Partner of UBS Arena and the New York Islanders, Plans to ...
Moderna Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:14 Uhr
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – IMVT, HSACU, HSAC, HSACW
25.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) Investors
24.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) Investors
23.02.21
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces That Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
23.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
23.02.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
23.02.21
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors
20.02.21
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation and Certain Officers - IMVT; HSACU; HSAC; and HSACW
16.02.21
Immunovant Reports Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020
09.02.21
ONGOING INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Immunovant, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm