Horace Mann Educators Foundation to Make a Difference for Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) today announced it has formed a 501(c)(3) organization, the Horace Mann Educators Foundation (Foundation), and funded it with an initial contribution of $1 million. The Foundation will honor the dedication of America’s educators to our children by supporting them in their efforts to help each student reach their full potential.

The Foundation’s primary focus will be on providing resources for needs identified as critical to students’ success by specific educators, schools or districts, as well as for solutions to systemic issues that are identified as roadblocks by educators. It will also recognize the dedication of Horace Mann employees to making their communities a better place by helping to support causes important to them.

“We’re inspired by educators’ commitment to their students, especially during this past year. Educators have gone above and beyond to try to reach and engage every student, whether in a classroom or through a computer screen,” said Horace Mann Educators Corporation (Horace Mann) President and CEO Marita Zuraitis. “For more than 75 years, Horace Mann has helped educators protect what they have today and prepare for a successful tomorrow. Forming the Horace Mann Educators Foundation builds on that history by supporting educators in their efforts to ensure every student has the best opportunity possible to be successful.”

Supporting Social-Emotional Learning in Springfield

As Horace Mann was founded by two educators from the Springfield School District, it is fitting that the inaugural Foundation grant go to Springfield Public Schools. The $25,000 grant will enable the district to provide Second Step, a web-based social-emotional learning (SEL) program to all of the district’s elementary and middle school classrooms. The web-based program covers concepts like goal setting, emotion management and problem solving.

“Teaching concepts, vocabulary and activities associated with social-emotional learning will help our students to be more engaged with school,” said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Gill. “This is especially critical as students navigate the transition back to in-school learning from a remote learning environment. We are grateful to the Foundation for allowing District 186 to provide this resource to our teachers and students.”

Supporting employee efforts to make a positive impact

The Foundation will also begin to match annual Horace Mann employee donations to nonprofit organizations of up to $100 per employee.

“Horace Mann is a mission-centric organization, and supporting our communities is important to our employees,” Zuraitis said. “We want to help in their efforts to make their communities a better place, and look forward to working with them to support great local organizations.”

About the Foundation

Horace Mann Educators Foundation is an independent charitable organization formed by Horace Mann Educators Corporation in 2020 primarily to recognize the dedication of educators to helping each student reach their full potential. The Foundation draws on Horace Mann’s 75-year history of serving educators. For more information, visit the Foundation webpage.

About Horace Mann

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE: HMN) is the largest financial services company focused on providing America’s educators and school employees with insurance and retirement solutions. Founded by Educators for Educators in 1945, the company is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois. For more information, visit horacemann.com, or follow us @HoraceMann on Twitter and LinkedIn, and @HoraceMannInsurance on Facebook.

