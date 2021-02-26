Cytokinetics Joins Global Initiative to Recognize International Rare Disease Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on February 28 it is joining the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) and the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) to recognize Rare Disease Day, an international campaign elevating the awareness and public understanding of rare diseases. The initiative’s key message of “Rare is many, rare is strong, rare is proud,” spotlights the more than 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease, and the awareness efforts focused on bringing them more equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, care and social opportunity.



“As the world navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people living with rare diseases need our support, now more than ever, and we are especially proud to join with national and global organizations to shine a light on Rare Disease Day,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We gain tremendous inspiration from people overcoming the daily challenges of devastating rare diseases and remain committed to the development of potential medicines that arise from our leadership and expertise in muscle biology research.”