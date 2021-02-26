 

Cytokinetics Joins Global Initiative to Recognize International Rare Disease Day

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on February 28 it is joining the European Organisation for Rare Diseases (EURORDIS) and the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) to recognize Rare Disease Day, an international campaign elevating the awareness and public understanding of rare diseases. The initiative’s key message of “Rare is many, rare is strong, rare is proud,” spotlights the more than 300 million people worldwide living with a rare disease, and the awareness efforts focused on bringing them more equitable access to diagnosis, treatment, care and social opportunity.

“As the world navigates the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people living with rare diseases need our support, now more than ever, and we are especially proud to join with national and global organizations to shine a light on Rare Disease Day,” said Robert I. Blum, Cytokinetics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We gain tremendous inspiration from people overcoming the daily challenges of devastating rare diseases and remain committed to the development of potential medicines that arise from our leadership and expertise in muscle biology research.”

Cytokinetics is developing CK-3773274 (CK-274), a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor, for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Cytokinetics is conducting REDWOOD-HCM (Randomized Evaluation of Dosing With CK-274 in Obstructive Outflow Disease in HCM), a Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-274 in patients with obstructive HCM (oHCM). Results are expected in mid-2021, with the goal of starting a Phase 3 clinical trial by year end. CK-274 was recently granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of symptomatic HCM by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cytokinetics is also developing reldesemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator, for the potential treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This year, the company is preparing for COURAGE-ALS, the planned Phase 3 clinical trial of reldesemtiv in patients with ALS. Reldesemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of ALS by the FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Reldesemtiv was also granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of SMA by the FDA and EMA.

