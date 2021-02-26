 

New Study Published in Cephalalgia Identifies Mechanistic Differences Among CGRP Migraine Treatments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) highlights results from the in vitro study “Migraine Therapeutics Differentially Modulate the CGRP Pathway,” which were published online by Cephalalgia, a monthly journal published on behalf of the International Headache Society. These results will also be featured in a future print issue of the journal. This study demonstrated marked differences in the mechanism of blocking the calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) ligand versus the CGRP receptor.

This newly-published study evaluates three distinct mechanistic classes of drugs based on receptor binding, signaling and drug internalization: (1) Monoclonal antibodies against the CGRP ligand, (2) The monoclonal antibody against the CGRP receptor and (3) ‘Gepants’, small molecule inhibitors of the CGRP receptor.

“This in vitro study explored these mechanistic differences by comparing the tested compounds in the same experimental analyses, and found that the different ways to target the CGRP pathway may have a different biologic impact,” said Steffen Nock, Senior Vice President of Global Biologics, Teva. “For instance, fremanezumab in particular, as a monoclonal antibody against the CGRP ligand, is targeted and specific in its mechanism.”

AJOVY (fremanezumab-vfrm) injection is a fully humanized IgG2ΔA monoclonal antibody that specifically and solely targets CGRP, a key neuropeptide involved in the pathophysiology of migraine. Since 2018, multiple CGRP pathway-based therapeutics have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These in vitro study data indicate that CGRP receptor targeting therapeutics bind at multiple receptors and prevent the subsequent signaling of several peptides, while AJOVY selectively binds to only CGRP, suggesting that its mechanism is specific while other receptor targeting treatments have potential for an off-target binding.

Importantly, this in vitro research found that an agent that targets the CGRP receptor versus the ligand, also bind to the human amylin AMY1 receptor, affecting signaling and undergoing internalization at both receptors suggesting a potential difference in their biologic function.

Clinical implications of these findings are unknown, but the in vitro studies provide insights into potential mechanistic differences. This study was supported by Teva, and all authors are full-time Teva employees.

AJOVY is the first and only long-acting anti-CGRP subcutaneous injection approved in the U.S. and EU for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults that offers both quarterly and monthly dosing options.1+±

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Teva
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Study Published in Cephalalgia Identifies Mechanistic Differences Among CGRP Migraine Treatments Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) highlights results from the in vitro study “Migraine Therapeutics Differentially Modulate the CGRP Pathway,” which were published online by Cephalalgia, a monthly journal published on behalf …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
ANZEIGE: Cardiol Therapeutics, Formycon, Teva Pharmaceuticals: Die Pharma Gewinner im Blick!
10.02.21
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
4.954
Teva
11.12.20
36
Krisengeschüttelter Generika-Hersteller Teva erneut mit Verlust