 

FIS Unity Wealth Management Platform Named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices at Private Asset Management Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has received two awards for its wealth management solutions and services at the 2021 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards by Fund Intelligence.

Announced at a virtual event held by Fund Intelligence on Feb. 10, the FIS Unity solution was named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices. The award recognizes firms that have excelled in providing technology to family office clients over the past year.

In addition, FIS won Best Family Office Service Provider – New Innovations for demonstrating innovation by providing products or services that have solved a problem, created efficiency or simplified the roles of family office professionals.

Award applicants were judged on innovation, market response, business growth, positive client feedback and future development possibilities.

“Our goal is to bring innovative solutions to market that deliver personalized, frictionless experiences to help our clients be successful in a very competitive market,” said Brian DuVal, head of Wealth and Retirement at FIS. “We’re proud that our investments in innovation are driving more seamless omni-channel user experiences that are helping our clients retain and attract the next generation of investors.”

For over two decades, the PAM Awards have provided a platform for top investment professionals, wealth advisors, legal firms, consultants and other key service providers operating within the sector to showcase their achievements.

View the complete list of winners online.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FIS Unity Wealth Management Platform Named Best Technology Platform for Family Offices at Private Asset Management Awards Financial technology leader FIS (NYSE: FIS) has received two awards for its wealth management solutions and services at the 2021 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards by Fund Intelligence. Announced at a virtual event held by Fund Intelligence on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Two UBS Private Wealth Advisors Named to Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List
TOTAL: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Farfetch Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
PureTech Announces Publication of Glyph Platform Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Journal of ...
AEye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III Announce Continental AG’s Participation in $225 Million ...
Assured Guaranty Ltd. Reports Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 and Full Year 2020
Salesforce Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Results Raises FY22 Revenue ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
Digital Wallets Eclipse Cash Globally at Point of Sale for First Time During Pandemic, FIS Study Finds
23.02.21
FIS Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
23.02.21
FIS Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes
23.02.21
FIS Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
23.02.21
FIS Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality for Fourth Consecutive Year
18.02.21
FIS to Present at Upcoming Conferences
17.02.21
Submissions Open: FIS to Recognize Innovative Use of Technology at 2021 FIS Impact Awards
11.02.21
2021 FIS Fintech Accelerator Accepting Applications
09.02.21
FIS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
01.02.21
FIS Named to FORTUNE’s 2021 Most Admired Company List