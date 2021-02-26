Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders

Management Board convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company), company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time).