 

Euronext welcomes the approval of the European Commission on the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.02.2021, 17:45  |  53   |   |   

CONTACT - Media:

  		CONTACT - Investor Relations:
Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27  
Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614    
Oslo +47 22 34 17 40 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45    

EURONEXT WELCOMES THE APPROVAL OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON THE CONTEMPLATED ACQUISITION OF THE BORSA ITALIANA GROUP

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris – 26 February 2021 – 17.45 CET – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today confirms that the European Commission has approved Euronext under the EU Merger Regulation as a suitable purchaser for the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group (the “Transaction”).

This approval further improves the certainty of execution of the Transaction, by satisfying an additional major condition for the completion of the Transaction.

The European Commission’s decision follows: approval of the Transaction by London Stock Exchange Group’s (“LSEG”) shareholders on 3 November 2020; approval by the German Federal Cartel Office on 11 November 2020; approval by Euronext’s shareholders on 20 November 2020; foreign direct investment clearance for the Transaction by the Italian Council of Ministers on 11 December 2020; conditional approval of LSEG proposed acquisition of Refinitiv by the European Commission on 13 January 2021; completion of the acquisition of Refinitiv by LSEG on 29 January 2021; and approval of the Transaction by the Financial Conduct Authority on 25 February 2021.

The Transaction still remains subject to regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions and a declaration of non-objection from Euronext’s College of Regulators. Euronext expects to complete the Transaction in the first half of 2021.

Information regarding the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group is available at:

www.euronext.com/investor-relations/financial-calendar/acquisition-borsa-italiana-group


 

 Contacts


 

Investor Relations:
Aurélie Cohen – Chief Communications and IR Officer
Clément Kubiak – IR Officer                                                                               +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com  

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Euronext welcomes the approval of the European Commission on the contemplated acquisition of the Borsa Italiana Group CONTACT - Media:   CONTACT - Investor Relations: Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27   Dublin (interim) +31 20 721 4133 Lisbon +351 210 600 614     Oslo +47 22 34 17 40 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45     …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
Plug Power to Build North America’s Largest Green Hydrogen Production Facility in Western New ...
MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
EMA issues advice on casirivimab and imdevimab antibody cocktail for the treatment of ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces FDA Approval of AMONDYS 45 (casimersen) Injection for the Treatment ...
Mowi ASA: Ex-dividend NOK 0.32 today
Endeavour Increases 2021 Production Guidance by 50% to 1.4 - 1.5 Million Ounces
Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 ...
Grace Expands Fast Growing Pharma Portfolio through Acquisition of Fine Chemistry Business
Assembly Biosciences and Arbutus Biopharma Initiate Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Triple Combination ...
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
ROUNDUP: Danone will 2021 Corona-Lasten abschütteln
18.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt EURONEXT auf 'Buy'
15.02.21
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
13.02.21
IPO/ROUNDUP: Vivendi will Universal Music bis Ende 2021 an die Börse bringen
13.02.21
IPO: Medienkonzern Vivendi will Universal Music an die Börse bringen
11.02.21
Brexit-Folge: Amsterdam verdrängt London als Aktienmarkt Nummer Eins
11.02.21
UBS belässt EURONEXT auf 'Neutral'
10.02.21
Euronext publishes Q4 and Full Year 2020 Results
04.02.21
Euronext announces volumes for January 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.05.20
7
Euronext