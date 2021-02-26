 

DGAP-News Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results

DGAP-News: Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc / Key word(s): Annual Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc: Travelex's FY2020 Results

26.02.2021 / 18:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc

FY2020 Results
Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc
26 February 2021

Travelex Issuerco 2 Plc ("Travelex" or the "Company")

26 February 2021

FY2020 Results

Travelex's results for the period ended 31 December 2020 are attached as an appendix to this announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5723Q_1-2021-2-26.pdf

Enquiries:

Travelex
For investor related queries:
Victoria.Benis-Lonsdale@travelex.com
Lan.Tang@travelex.com

For other enquiries:
Press@travelex.com

-END-

