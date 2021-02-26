Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2021.



ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 116 year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $14.9 billion and operates more than 200 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.