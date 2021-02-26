 

CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Replay

NORTON, Mass., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) has posted the recording of its February 24, 2021 Investor Call on its website. A brief summary of the call including the minute and second mark in which specific topics are discussed appears below.

  • Grant Bennett introductory comments
    • Introduction of COO, Michael McCormack (1:28)
  • Chuck Griffith discussion of financial results (9:00)
  • Mr. Bennett discussion of “The big picture” (12:40)
    • Our core competency (13:10)
    • Our Product Pipeline (14:30)
      • Recent design wins (19:00)
    • Our Primary Markets (20:40)
      • Power modules (20:55)
      • Aerospace and defense (24:18)
      • Armor (25:12)
  • Investor questions
    • Plant capacity (27:50)
    • Equity raise (30:20)
    • Press releases (34:38)
    • Aerospace – electric planes (37:19)
    • Recent armor order (42:35)

A full replay of the webcast is available through the Investor Call Transcripts link on the General Information link on the Investors page of the Company’s website.

About CPS
CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor
Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2020 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corporation                         
Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer                                
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766
Telephone: (508) 222-0614
Web Site: www.alsic.com




Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.02.21
CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
19.02.21
CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification
02.02.21
CPS Technologies Corporation receives Purchase Order for HybridTech Armor Panels for Aircraft Carrier