 

STORE Capital Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.02.2021, 23:03  |  39   |   |   

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its 2020 annual letter to stockholders authored by Chief Executive Officer Christopher H. Volk. The letter may be viewed and downloaded from STORE Capital’s Investor Relations website at ir.storecapital.com under CEO Letters.

In the letter, Mr. Volk reflects on STORE Capital’s business model which helped position the Company for success during a turbulent and challenging year that was unlike any other. He outlines the four “Table Stakes” STORE Capital deems essential for investing in STORE real estate as an asset class: 1) unit-level profit and loss statements, 2) master leases wherever possible, 3) invest at or below replacement cost, and 4) yields exceeding the auction marketplace. The four Table Stakes are essential for creating senior contracts, which proved important during 2020.

“Over the past ten years, we have been unfailingly consistent in our approach to our asset class and have publicly disclosed our Table Stakes adherence. In so doing, we have largely found that we have a singular view regarding this asset class that effectively places STORE in a class of its own. And in 2020, this made all the difference,” said Mr. Volk.

Mr. Volk also shares details on the unprecedented impact of the pandemic, mandatory shutdowns, and property closures, and how STORE was able to navigate through economic disruption, along with optimism for the future. “There will be many positives to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. An elevated ability to productively work remotely stands to improve our work-life balance. Likewise, our ability to remotely positively touch and inspire others, as in our inaugural externship program. As for our customers, the pandemic has inspired operational and business model enhancements that stand to make them emerge stronger from this collective experience. With all this in mind, we look forward to the coming years with the excitement for the good we will deliver and the asset class we uniquely and proudly address.”

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,600 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers. Additional information about STORE Capital can be found on its website at www.storecapital.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STORE Capital Releases 2020 Annual Stockholder Letter STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced the release of its 2020 annual letter to stockholders authored by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
MedMen Announces Investment from AWH into MedMen’s New York Operations
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) on ...
Evergy Appoints Utility Industry Veteran C. John Wilder and Former U.S. Senator Mary L. Landrieu to ...
JetBlue Takes Delivery of Its First Airbus A321neo Aircraft Featuring Reimagined Mint for North ...
Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunovant, Inc. and ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Combination with ...
Quanterix’ Kevin Hrusovsky to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on March 3 ...
Successful Closing of the Financial Restructuring of Europcar Mobility Group1: the Group Opens a New Chapter in Its History, With Renewed Ambitions
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Europcar Mobility Group: Successful C. Eur 50 Million Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Hasbro Outlines Strategic Growth Drivers at Virtual Investor Event
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.02.21
STORE Capital Announces Planned Retirement of Chief Financial Officer Catherine Long; Commences Search for Successor
25.02.21
STORE Capital Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results
23.02.21
STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
13.02.21
3 Gründe, warum der Buffett-REIT Store Capital auch für dich & deinen Ruhestand interessant ist
09.02.21
Diese Warren-Buffett-Aktie wird mit einem KGV von 19,4 bewertet: Jetzt ein Kauf?
28.01.21
STORE Capital to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
10
STORE Capital