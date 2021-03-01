FEMSA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
MONTERREY, Mexico, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) announced today its operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.
|FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020
|Change vs. same period last year
|Revenues
|Gross Profit
|
Income
from Operations
|Same-Store Sales
|4Q20
|FY20
|4Q20
|FY20
|4Q20
|FY20
|4Q20
|FY20
|FEMSA CONSOLIDATED
|(1.5%)
|(2.7%)
|0.1%
|(1.0%)
|(3.5%)
|(12.0%)
|FEMSA COMERCIO
|Proximity Division
|(2.4%)
|(1.9%)
|(1.0%)
|(1.1%)
|(16.5%)
|(31.6%)
|(4.3%)
|(5.4%)
|Health Division
|15.4%
|10.6%
|12.3%
|10.9%
|28.1%
|16.2%
|15.3%
|1.4%
|Fuel Division
|(30.7%)
|(28.3%)
|(6.8%)
|(9.9%)
|(19.1%)
|(31.3%)
|(31.1%)
|(29.2%)
|COCA-COLA FEMSA
|(5.1%)
|(5.6%)
|(4.3%)
|(5.4%)
|13.4%
|(0.7%)
Eduardo Padilla, FEMSA’s CEO, commented:
