 

Stryve Foods, LLC Names Scott McCombs as Chief Financial Officer

globenewswire
01.03.2021   

PLANO, Texas, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, today announced that it has appointed Scott McCombs as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. McCombs is an entrepreneurial, innovative, and dynamic executive with finance, merchandising, and operations expertise across multiple verticals in both publicly traded and privately held companies. Mr. McCombs spent approximately 16 years at 7-Eleven, Inc., which operates, franchises, and licenses 71,100 convenience stores in 17 countries. At 7-Eleven, Mr. McCombs held senior leadership roles, including Vice President, Finance where he was responsible for Financial Planning and Analysis, Merchandise & Operations Finance, Pricing, and Business Intelligence. In this position, he modernized cost of goods management and space planning across US Operations.

From 2013-2015, Mr. McCombs served as Senior Finance Leader of Merchandise Operations Finance and Business Intelligence for the Fresh & Easy and Wild Oats Organics brands, owned by Yucaipa Private Equity.

Mr. McCombs most recently served as Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations for CBRE Commercial Real Estate, where he led a team of finance and business operations leaders within the United States, Canada and Latin America with a combined revenue of over $7 billion. During his tenure, he was recognized as both the 2019 DCEO Magazine Most Innovative CFO Team Award Winner and CBRE Leadership Award recipient.

He holds a Bachelor in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude, from Boston University School of Management and is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

Joe Oblas, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Stryve, stated, “Scott is a fantastic addition to our team and we look forward to benefiting from his well-established credentials and experience as he elevates our finance function to an even higher level of excellence. Throughout his extensive career, he has demonstrated effective leadership across a number of different industries and has made impressive contributions along the way. We are impressed with his skill-set and are confident in his ability to help us build a stronger organization that can disrupt traditional snacking categories.”

