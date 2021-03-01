 

Maxim Power Corp. Announces the Receipt of the Second Line Loss Proceedings Payment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.03.2021, 23:57  |  45   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Power Corp. (“MAXIM” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:MXG) announced today that the Corporation has received the second of three scheduled Line Loss Proceeding payments in the sum of $27.9 million from the Alberta Electric System Operator (“AESO”), relating to the years 2010 to 2013.   The Corporation previously announced on January 5, 2021 the receipt of $6.4 million for the first Line Loss payment, relating to the historical years 2014 to 2016, for a total of $34.3 million of payments received to date. In addition, the Corporation is expecting to receive a third payment on May 31, 2021, in the amount of approximately $18.6 million related to the years 2006 to 2009, based on information currently available on the public record.

About MAXIM

Based in Calgary, Alberta, MAXIM is one of Canada’s largest truly independent power producers. MAXIM is now focussed entirely on power projects in Alberta. Its core asset – the 204 MW H.R. Milner Plant (“M2”), in Grande Cache, AB – is a state-of-the-art natural gas-fired power plant that commissioned in Q2, 2020. MAXIM has the option to increase the capacity of M2 to approximately 300 MW and concurrently realize an improvement in the efficiency of the plant by investing in heat recovery combined cycle technology. In addition, MAXIM continues to explore additional development options in Alberta including its currently permitted gas-fired generation project and the permitting of its wind power generation project. MAXIM trades on the TSX under the symbol “MXG”. For more information about MAXIM, visit our website at www.maximpowercorp.com.

For further information please contact:

Bob Emmott, President and COO, (403) 263-3021.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to MAXIM's plans and other aspects of MAXIM's anticipated future operations, management focus, objectives, strategies, financial, operating and production results. Forward-looking information typically uses words such as "anticipate", "believe", "project", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "may", "would", "could" or "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, events or performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date thereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements relating to: the Corporation's current estimate of the proceeds payable to the Corporation from the outstanding complaint relating to the AESO Line Loss Proceeding and the timeline to potentially receive any proceeds therefrom.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxim Power Corp. Announces the Receipt of the Second Line Loss Proceedings Payment CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maxim Power Corp. (“MAXIM” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:MXG) announced today that the Corporation has received the second of three scheduled Line Loss Proceeding payments in the sum of $27.9 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Aemetis Unveils Five-Year Plan Targeting $1 Billion of Revenue by 2025
Standard Lithium Successfully Produces >99.985% Purity Battery Quality Lithium Carbonate Using OEM ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals to Conduct Phase 1 DMT Stroke Program Study with Hammersmith Medicines ...
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
Aequus Launches Evolve Eyedrops to Eye Care Professionals in Canada
Nevada Copper Provides Update on Project Development Objectives
Claritas Pharmaceuticals (formerly Kalytera Therapeutics) to Focus on Development of R-107 as a ...
Idorsia submits NDA for clazosentan to Japanese PMDA
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Appoints VP Research & Operations and Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Carving Out New Market Niche
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Brings ‘Same Format, Different Ingredients’ Model to Smoking Market
InflaRx Announces Pricing of $75 Million Public Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
InflaRx Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares and One-Year Warrants
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...