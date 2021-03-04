 

SelectQuote Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

04.03.2021   

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”), a pioneer in providing consumers with unbiased price comparisons from some of the most trusted insurance carriers, today announced the pricing of a proposed secondary public offering of 10,600,000 shares of common stock by certain stockholders of the Company (the “Selling Stockholders”), including entities associated with Brookside Equity Partners LLC and other stockholders of the Company, at a price to the public of $27.50 per share. All of the shares that would be sold in the offering would be sold by the Selling Stockholders.

The Selling Stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,000 shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. SelectQuote is not selling any shares of common stock and will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The proposed offering will not change the number of shares of common stock that are currently outstanding. The offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions.

Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Barclays, Citigroup, Evercore ISI and Jefferies are acting as joint bookrunners for this offering. Cantor, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Piper Sandler and Drexel Hamilton are acting as co-managers for this offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, By mail: Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, By phone: 1-800-221-1037, By e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies of the registration statement and the prospectus, when available, may also be obtained free of charge from the website of the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

