EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leonteq AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM Press release: Leonteq publishes agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors for the Annual General Meeting 2021 04-March-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 04 March 2021

Leonteq AG (SIX: LEON) today published the agenda and the proposals of the Board of Directors for its Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2021.

At Leonteq's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, six members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election for a further term of office of one year, and the Board of Directors proposes the re-election of Christopher Chambers as Chairman. Jörg Behrens and Patrick de Figueiredo will not stand for re-election.

Jörg Behrens has served as a member of the Board of Directors, as the Chairman of the Risk Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee since 2012, the year in which Leonteq went public, and has been the Chairman of the combined Audit and Risk Committee since 2020. Patrick de Figueiredo was elected to Leonteq's Board of Directors in 2010 and has been a founding partner representative since 2013. He has served as a member of the Audit Committee from 2010 to 2017, the Risk Committee from 2015 to 2019 and of the combined Audit and Risk Committee since 2020.

Christopher M. Chambers, Chairman of Leonteq, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the company, I would like to express my gratitude to Jörg and Patrick for their valuable contributions to Leonteq over many years. With their expertise in the financial industry and their strategic foresight, they have been instrumental in the development of Leonteq into a leading service and technology platform that is recognised in the financial community as a reliable and innovative partner."