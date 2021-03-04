New Providence Acquisition Corp. Reminds All Stockholders to Vote to Approve Charter Extension

Every vote counts, and we ask that you cast your vote today regardless of your share amount. The Charter Extension Proposal requires approval by the affirmative vote of the holders of at least 65% of all outstanding shares of common stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (“New Providence”) ( NASDAQ: NPA , NPAUU and NPAWW) encourages every stockholder to vote their shares in favor of the proposal (the “Charter Extension Proposal”) to extend the date by which the Company has to complete the business combination with AST & Science, LLC (the “AST Business Combination”) and vote their shares FOR all proposals in advance of the Annual Meeting scheduled to be held virtually on March 12, 2021.

Stockholders that owned the shares on January 28, 2021 (the “Record Date”) should have already received proxy materials. New Providence strongly recommends that stockholders complete and return their proxy card, voting FOR all proposals, as soon as possible to ensure that all shares are represented at the Annual Meeting. The fastest and easiest way to vote is over the Internet or by phone with your control number provided by your broker.

Stockholders who owned shares as of the Record Date that did not receive, or misplaced, proxy materials should contact their broker and request their voting control number. If stockholders have questions related to voting their shares, they may contact their broker or New Providence’s proxy solicitor Morrow Sodali LLC at NPA.info@investor.morrowsodali.com or call toll free for questions or to vote at (877) 787-9239.

NPA stockholders can follow this link to view the Annual Meeting and Charter Extension document: https://www.cstproxy.com/npa-corp/sm2021/proxy/images/New_Providence_A ...

About New Providence Acquisition Corp.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In September 2019, New Providence Acquisition Corp. consummated a $230 million initial public offering of 23 million units (reflecting the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option in full), each unit consisting of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-half warrant, each whole warrant enabling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. New Providence’s securities are quoted on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbols NPA, NPAUU and NPAWW.