Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Report Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, March 11, 2021 to report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and discuss recent business highlights.

The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers. The Conference ID number is 6253616. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors & Media page of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aldeyra.com.