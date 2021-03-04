Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Report Full-Year 2020 Financial Results and Discuss Recent Business Highlights
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, March 11, 2021 to report financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 and discuss recent business highlights.
The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers. The Conference ID number is 6253616. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investors & Media page of the company’s corporate website at https://ir.aldeyra.com.
After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Aldeyra Therapeutics website for 90 days.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210304005055/en/
