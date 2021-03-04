Oncternal Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Oncternal’s management will host a webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a comprehensive business update.



The live webcast of the call will be available online via a link from the investor relations page of the Company’s website at www.oncternal.com, and the call will be archived there for at least 30 days.