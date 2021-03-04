 

Stryve Foods, LLC to Participate in March Investor Conferences

PLANO, Texas, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, LLC (“Stryve” or “the Company”), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, today announced that the Company will participate in four investor conferences in March.

  • On March 11, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the D.A. Davidson & Co. 4th Annual Consumer Growth Conference.

  • On March 12, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets’ 2021 Consumer, Industrial, & TMT Investor Conference.

  • On March 15-17, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference. The Company will also participate on the Healthy Foods Panel beginning at 12:30 PM ET on March 15, 2021. Please visit www.stryve.com under “Investors” to access a weblink for the panel.

  • On March 26, 2021, the Company will host investor meetings at the Wolfe Research Restaurant, Food Retail, & Broadlines Access Day.

Please reach out to the appropriate salesperson at organizers of these conferences to schedule an investor meeting.

Business Combination Agreement with Andina Acquisition Corp. III
On January 28, 2021, Stryve and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: “ANDA”) (“Andina”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, executed a definitive agreement for a business combination (the “Business Combination Agreement”) that would result in Stryve becoming a public company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be renamed Stryve Foods, Inc. and is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker SNAX.

The transaction implies a post-money enterprise valuation for the combined company of approximately $170 million at closing, or 3.7x/1.8x projected 2021/2022 estimated revenue. It is anticipated that the combined company will have $58 million of net cash proceeds assuming no redemptions by the shareholders of Andina in connection with the Business Combination. As part of the transaction, Andina and Stryve raised over $50 million of fully committed capital.

The Company and Andina previously hosted a joint webcast to discuss their proposed transaction. Interested parties may listen to the webcast and view the investor presentation with more detailed information regarding the proposed transaction at www.stryve.com under “Investors” or at www.andinaacquisition.com under “Investor Relations”.

