JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) Transportation Panel on March 11

MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the GLIO Transportation Panel on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).



“Railroads are a critical component of essential infrastructure. We are delighted that GLIO’s transportation panel features JJ Ruest of CN to share his views on the future of the industry and how CN’s plans will play an important role in benefitting the North American economy in years to come.”