 

JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) Transportation Panel on March 11

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the GLIO Transportation Panel on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

“Railroads are a critical component of essential infrastructure. We are delighted that GLIO’s transportation panel features JJ Ruest of CN to share his views on the future of the industry and how CN’s plans will play an important role in benefitting the North American economy in years to come.”

  • Fraser Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of GLIO

CN will provide a live audio webcast of the event remarks via the Investors’ section of the Company’s website, www.cn.ca/en/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the event.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
1-833-946-3342
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer to address the Global Listed Infrastructure Organisation (GLIO) Transportation Panel on March 11 MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - JJ Ruest, President and Chief Executive Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the GLIO Transportation Panel on March 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). “Railroads are a critical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
CN Sets Grain Movement Record for Twelve Consecutive Months
24.02.21
CN Undertakes Major New Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives
23.02.21
Bill Gates ist zu 63,2 % in diese 3 Aktien investiert!
19.02.21
Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Chantale Després, Assistant Vice-President Sustainability, to address the RBC Global ESG Conference on February 26
11.02.21
CN Continues to set Ambitious Goals for Sustainability with Advisory Vote on the Company’s Climate Action Plan
10.02.21
CN Announces New Partnership with Earth Rangers
09.02.21
CN Named One of Montreal’s Top Employers