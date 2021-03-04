 

D-BOX Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.03.2021, 15:44  |  92   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive haptic entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously-announced marketed public offering (the “Offering”) pursuant to which D-BOX issued 44,275,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.13 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to D-BOX of $5,755,750, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 5,775,000 Units at the Offering Price. Each Unit is comprised of one Class A common share of D-BOX and one Class A common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A common share of D-BOX at an exercise price of $0.16 at any time until March 4, 2023.

The Offering was led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., as the lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The Units were offered by way of a short form prospectus dated February 25, 2021 (the “Prospectus”) filed in each of the provinces of Canada. D-BOX intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for growth initiatives for the home entertainment market, to provide additional working capital and for general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus.

In connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (including in respect of any Units issued pursuant to the exercise of the over-allotment option), other than the gross proceeds from the president’s list purchasers, for which a cash commission equal to 3% was paid. The Underwriters also received, as additional compensation, compensation warrants to purchase up to 2,572,441 Class A shares of D-BOX at a price of $0.15 per share at any time until March 4, 2023.

The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

D-BOX Technologies Inc. Announces Closing of $5.75 Million Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX”) (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive haptic entertainment experiences, is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global
DarkPulse, Inc. Appoints Michael “Big Mike” Fesi as Advisor to the Board of Directors
Digihost Announces 35.02 Bitcoins Mined in the Month of February
Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Announces Closing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Bombardier Provides 2025 Financial Targets and Highlights Progress on Key Earnings Growth and Cash ...
American Lithium Co-recipient of U.S. Department of Energy Grant For US$4.5M Lithium Processing ...
International Consolidated Uranium Closes C$6 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units
Arbutus Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
REPEAT – Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applauds California city for banning new gas stations
Titel
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Orocobre Limited Reports H1 FY21 Results
SeaBird Exploration Plc: Information relating to the distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
D-BOX Technologies and SIMTAG Are Reinventing the Virtual Sim Racing Experience
11.02.21
D-BOX Technologies Reports Third Quarter Results