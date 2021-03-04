 

New Jersey Natural Gas Receives Approval for Its Largest Ever Energy-Efficiency Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.03.2021, 17:42  |  112   |   |   

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) announced its principal subsidiary New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to significantly expand its energy-efficiency offerings available through The SAVEGREEN Project (SAVEGREEN). The program will further its commitment to sustainability and emissions reduction by helping customers lower their energy usage, save money and reduce their carbon footprint. NJNG is authorized to invest $259 million over the three-year program to provide solutions to residential, multi-family and commercial customers to help make energy efficiency affordable.

“NJNG continues to take action on our commitment to sustainability with the largest energy-efficiency program in our company’s history – building on our proven record of voluntary emissions reduction, and investing to build the clean energy future,” said Steve Westhoven, President and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “This significant expansion of our energy-efficiency efforts will allow us to provide even more customers with powerful tools and resources to save energy, lower their bills and reduce emissions for the benefit of the environment.”

The investment consists of approximately $127 million of direct investment, $109 million in financing options and $23 million in operation and maintenance expenses. The initial annual increase for the typical residential heating customer using 1,000 therms per year is estimated to be $21.30 or 1.9% for the first year of the program.

The program positions NJNG to meet or exceed its annual energy-efficiency reduction targets set by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act. If fully subscribed, the program will help NJNG customers save more than 125 million therms of natural gas over the [three-year] program's lifetime. This equates to preventing the release of 663,102 metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere – the same as removing 142,886 cars from New Jersey roadways each year.

Beginning July 1, 2021, NJNG will roll out energy-efficiency programs under SAVEGREEN that include enhanced features for low- to moderate-income customers and a broad range of programs to meet the diverse needs of the commercial and industrial sectors, including restaurants, small offices, convenience stores and other independent businesses. In addition, the program reflects new legislative provisions that shift administration of some programs from the state-run New Jersey’s Clean Energy Program to the utilities and requires that all New Jersey utilities collaborate to provide core offerings that are consistent throughout the state. This requires a new and innovative approach for NJNG to work directly with the electric utilities, Atlantic City Electric and Jersey Central Power & Light, whose service territories overlap with those of NJNG.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Jersey Natural Gas Receives Approval for Its Largest Ever Energy-Efficiency Program New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) announced its principal subsidiary New Jersey Natural Gas (NJNG) received approval from the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to significantly expand its energy-efficiency offerings available through The SAVEGREEN …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Majority Ownership Stake in Tidal
Final Deadline Approaching on March 8, 2021: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds QuantumScape Corporation Investors of Class Action ...
U.S. Bancorp announces redemption of all outstanding depositary shares representing interests in ...
OTRK CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Ontrak, Inc.
Merck Begins Tender Offer to Acquire Pandion Therapeutics
Stratasys Direct and Xometry Partner to Deliver High-Performance 3D Printed Parts on Demand
Paramount+ Launches Today with Live Sports, Breaking News, and a Mountain of Entertainment
Gillette Announces the Return of the Gillette Gaming Alliance
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Lemonade Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
C3 AI Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Square Financial Services Begins Banking Operations
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Heritage Cannabis Reports 2020 Year-End Financial Results
WORKHORSE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Workhorse Group, Inc. on Behalf of Workhorse ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
New Jersey Resources Reports First-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results