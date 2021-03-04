 

Slack Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Slack Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: WORK) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2021.

Management Commentary:

“The past year has seen an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation and a radical shift in the popular imagining of how the world uses software to work together,” said Stewart Butterfield, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Slack. “Slack was built for this. We had a record setting year, crossing over the $1 billion revenue run rate mark thanks to breakthrough product innovation that helps customers unlock all of the opportunity that exists in the new digital-first world of work. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and execute by expanding the Slack Connect network, attracting more new Paid Customers, and deepening the breadth and depth of Slack’s open platform.”

“This was a tremendous quarter, with leaders and innovators choosing to standardize on Slack in record numbers. We saw accelerating growth in new Paid Customers, adding 14,000 in the most recent quarter, up from 5,000 in the fourth quarter of the prior year, and continued success in the enterprise segment, with Paid Customers with over $1 million in annual recurring revenue up 54% year-over-year,” said Allen Shim, Chief Financial Officer at Slack. “We’re continuing to manage the business prudently while investing in our long-term opportunity to help companies make the transformations needed to thrive in the new world of work.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $250.6 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year.
  • Calculated Billings was $359.9 million, an increase of 41% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross profit was $215.4 million, or 86.0% gross margin, compared to $157.5 million, or 86.6% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $219.4 million, or 87.5% gross margin, compared to $160.6 million, or 88.3% gross margin, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $72.6 million, or 29.0% of total revenue, compared to a $91.2 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, or 50.1% of total revenue. Non-GAAP operating loss was $6.3 million, or 2.5% of total revenue, compared to a $23.1 million loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020, or 12.7% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.14. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.01.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $15.7 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to cash provided by operations of $10.5 million, or 6% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Free Cash Flow was $15.1 million, or 6% of total revenue, compared to $(0.8) million, or 0% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Our fourth quarter fiscal 2021 financial results reflect $8.7 million of transaction expenses associated with the proposed merger with salesforce.com, inc.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Total revenue was $902.6 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.
  • Calculated Billings was $1,036.5 million, an increase of 35% year-over-year.
  • GAAP gross profit was $780.9 million, or 86.5% gross margin, compared to $533.2 million, or 84.6% gross margin, in fiscal year 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit was $795.1 million, or 88.1% gross margin, compared to $552.6 million, or 87.7% gross margin, in fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $283.1 million, or 31.4% of total revenue, compared to a $588.3 million loss in fiscal year 2020, or 93.3% of total revenue.Non-GAAP operating loss was $32.8 million, or 3.6% of total revenue, compared to a $130.6 million loss in fiscal year 2020, or 20.7% of total revenue.
  • GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.53. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.03.
  • Net cash provided by operations was $72.4 million, or 8% of total revenue, compared to cash used in operations of $12.4 million, or 2% of total revenue, for fiscal year 2020. Free Cash Flow was $62.2 million, or 7% of total revenue, compared to $(62.0) million, or (10)% of total revenue for fiscal year 2020.
  • Our fiscal year 2021 financial results reflect $8.7 million of transaction expenses associated with the proposed merger with salesforce.com, inc.

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Fiscal Year Highlights:
    • Over 156,000 Paid Customers, up 42% year-over-year.
    • 123% net dollar retention rate.
    • 1,183 Paid Customers with greater than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, up 32% year-over-year.
    • 108 Paid Customers with greater than $1 million in annual recurring revenue, up 54% year-over-year.
    • Over 74,000 Paid Customers using Slack Connect, up from over 64,000 at the end of last quarter.
    • Over 660,000 connected endpoints on Slack Connect, up over 245% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: Calculated Billings, Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share. Certain of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, and amortization of intangible assets.

Slack believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Slack’s financial condition and results of operations. Slack’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare Slack’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis, and for budgeting and planning purposes. Slack believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing Slack’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Slack’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Slack urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Slack’s business.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our product development, business strategy and plans, market trends, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Slack’s control. Slack’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Slack’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2020. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that Slack makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Slack’s views as of the date of this press release. Slack undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Presentation:

An investor presentation providing additional information and analysis can be found at investor.slackhq.com.

About Slack:

Slack has transformed business communication. It’s the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Only Slack offers a secure, enterprise-grade environment that can scale with the largest companies in the world. It is a new layer of the business technology stack where people can work together more effectively, connect all their other software tools and services, and find the information they need to do their best work. Slack is where work happens.

Slack and the Slack logo are trademarks of Slack Technologies, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

 

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

250,598 

 

 

$

181,903 

 

 

$

902,610 

 

 

$

630,422 

 

Cost of revenue

35,175 

 

 

24,371 

 

 

121,692 

 

 

97,191 

 

Gross profit

215,423 

 

 

157,532 

 

 

780,918 

 

 

533,231 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

100,695 

 

 

93,639 

 

 

382,145 

 

 

457,364 

 

Sales and marketing

121,922 

 

 

103,340 

 

 

460,709 

 

 

402,780 

 

General and administrative

65,438 

 

 

51,741 

 

 

221,148 

 

 

261,365 

 

Total operating expenses

288,055 

 

 

248,720 

 

 

1,064,002 

 

 

1,121,509 

 

Loss from operations

(72,632)

 

 

(91,188)

 

 

(283,084)

 

 

(588,278)

 

Interest expense

(11,969)

 

 

(279)

 

 

(38,105)

 

 

(858)

 

Interest income and other income, net

4,082 

 

 

3,466 

 

 

28,386 

 

 

21,368 

 

Loss before income taxes

(80,519)

 

 

(88,001)

 

 

(292,803)

 

 

(567,768)

 

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

786 

 

 

1,093 

 

 

(315)

 

 

589 

 

Net loss

(81,305)

 

 

(89,094)

 

 

(292,488)

 

 

(568,357)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

656 

 

 

(91)

 

 

7,934 

 

 

2,701 

 

Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders

$

(81,961)

 

 

$

(89,003)

 

 

$

(300,422)

 

 

$

(571,058)

 

Basic and diluted net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted

$

(0.14)

 

 

$

(0.16)

 

 

$

(0.53)

 

 

$

(1.43)

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Slack common stockholders, basic and diluted

576,258 

 

 

550,444 

 

 

567,152 

 

 

399,461 

 

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

January 31,
2021

 

January 31,
2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,081,357 

 

 

$

498,999 

 

Marketable securities

505,895 

 

 

269,593 

 

Accounts receivable, net

237,439 

 

 

145,844 

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

59,702 

 

 

55,967 

 

Total current assets

1,884,393 

 

 

970,403 

 

Restricted cash

38,490 

 

 

38,490 

 

Strategic investments

68,161 

 

 

28,814 

 

Property and equipment, net

87,908 

 

 

102,340 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

219,195 

 

 

197,830 

 

Intangible assets, net

17,885 

 

 

13,530 

 

Goodwill

76,204 

 

 

48,598 

 

Other assets

41,464 

 

 

41,701 

 

Total assets

$

2,433,700 

 

 

$

1,441,706 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

13,145 

 

 

$

16,893 

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

108,868 

 

 

65,196 

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

29,864 

 

 

32,123 

 

Operating lease liability

34,930 

 

 

30,465 

 

Deferred revenue

510,311 

 

 

375,263 

 

Total current liabilities

697,118 

 

 

519,940 

 

Convertible senior notes, net

651,398 

 

 

— 

 

Operating lease liability, noncurrent

225,266 

 

 

196,378 

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

294 

 

 

1,451 

 

Other liabilities

2,183 

 

 

38 

 

Total liabilities

1,576,259 

 

 

717,807 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

58 

 

 

56 

 

Additional paid-in-capital

2,371,676 

 

 

1,945,446 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

102 

 

 

(71)

 

Accumulated deficit

(1,537,043)

 

 

(1,236,621)

 

Total Slack Technologies, Inc. stockholders’ equity

834,793 

 

 

708,810 

 

Noncontrolling interest

22,648 

 

 

15,089 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

857,441 

 

 

723,899 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,433,700 

 

 

$

1,441,706 

 

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(81,305)

 

 

$

(89,094)

 

 

$

(292,488)

 

 

$

(568,357)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

7,620 

 

 

6,708 

 

 

28,818 

 

 

27,127 

 

Stock-based compensation

57,764 

 

 

63,237 

 

 

227,363 

 

 

426,524 

 

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10,631 

 

 

— 

 

 

33,690 

 

 

— 

 

Noncash operating lease expense

10,341 

 

 

8,963 

 

 

37,615 

 

 

8,963 

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

4,723 

 

 

2,631 

 

 

15,767 

 

 

8,153 

 

Net amortization of bond premium (discount) on debt securities available for sale

1,135 

 

 

(103)

 

 

2,173 

 

 

(2,180)

 

Change in fair value of strategic investments

(2,190)

 

 

192 

 

 

(20,278)

 

 

(5,599)

 

Other non-cash adjustments

(1,631)

 

 

532 

 

 

(2,052)

 

 

(210)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

(114,983)

 

 

(61,122)

 

 

(92,361)

 

 

(58,202)

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(7,305)

 

 

(8,545)

 

 

(16,601)

 

 

(20,594)

 

Accounts payable

(6,990)

 

 

5,721 

 

 

(3,411)

 

 

6,726 

 

Operating lease liabilities

(7,682)

 

 

(9,495)

 

 

(25,603)

 

 

(9,495)

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

31,258 

 

 

18,166 

 

 

43,669 

 

 

19,045 

 

Deferred revenue

109,325 

 

 

72,790 

 

 

132,901 

 

 

134,841 

 

Other current and long-term liabilities

4,986 

 

 

(66)

 

 

3,237 

 

 

20,869 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,697 

 

 

10,515 

 

 

72,439 

 

 

(12,389)

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(110,414)

 

 

(87,293)

 

 

(561,161)

 

 

(290,188)

 

Maturities of marketable securities

78,908 

 

 

115,328 

 

 

316,979 

 

 

517,583 

 

Sales of marketable securities

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

5,900 

 

 

166,074 

 

Net cash acquired from a business combination

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

6,571 

 

 

— 

 

Acquisition of intangible assets

— 

 

 

(2,500)

 

 

(2,375)

 

 

(2,500)

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(551)

 

 

(11,350)

 

 

(10,232)

 

 

(49,626)

 

Purchase of strategic investments

(4,980)

 

 

(4,849)

 

 

(20,045)

 

 

(14,132)

 

Proceeds from liquidation of strategic investments

139 

 

 

59 

 

 

1,265 

 

 

2,917 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(36,898)

 

 

9,395 

 

 

(263,098)

 

 

330,128 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

841,329 

 

 

— 

 

Purchases of capped calls related to convertible senior notes

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

(105,570)

 

 

— 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,751 

 

 

2,615 

 

 

13,130 

 

 

14,227 

 

Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

(5,250)

 

 

(5,000)

 

Issuance of common stock for employee stock purchase plan

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

29,753 

 

 

7,351 

 

Capital contributions from noncontrolling interest holders

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

3,840 

 

Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

(375)

 

 

(1,372)

 

Other financing activities

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

(556)

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,751 

 

 

2,615 

 

 

773,017 

 

 

18,490 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(18,450)

 

 

22,525 

 

 

582,358 

 

 

336,229 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,138,297 

 

 

514,964 

 

 

537,489 

 

 

201,260 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

1,119,847 

 

 

$

537,489 

 

 

$

1,119,847 

 

 

$

537,489 

 

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Calculated Billings

 
 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenue

$

250,598 

 

 

$

181,903 

 

 

$

902,610 

 

 

$

630,422 

 

Add: Total deferred revenue, end of period

510,605 

 

 

376,714 

 

 

510,605 

 

 

376,714 

 

Less: Total deferred revenue, beginning of period

(401,280)

 

 

(303,924)

 

 

(376,714)

 

 

(241,873)

 

Calculated Billings

$

359,923 

 

 

$

254,693 

 

 

$

1,036,501 

 

 

$

765,263 

 

 

Free Cash Flow

 

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

15,697

 

$

10,515

 

$

72,439

 

$

(12,389)

Purchases of property and equipment

(551)

 

(11,350)

 

(10,232)

 

(49,626)

Free Cash Flow

$

15,146

 

$

(835)

 

$

62,207

 

$

(62,015)

Operating cash margin

6.3%

 

5.8%

 

8.0%

 

(2.0)%

Purchases of property and equipment

(0.3)%

 

(6.3)%

 

(1.1)%

 

(7.8)%

Free Cash Flow margin

6.0%

 

(0.5)%

 

6.9%

 

(9.8)%

 

SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

$

215,423

 

$

157,532

 

$

780,918

 

$

533,231

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

2,988

 

2,523

 

11,038

 

17,179

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

966

 

558

 

3,186

 

2,233

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

219,377

 

$

160,613

 

$

795,142

 

$

552,643

GAAP gross margin

86.0%

 

86.6%

 

86.5%

 

84.6%

Non-GAAP adjustments

1.5%

 

1.7%

 

1.6%

 

3.1%

Non-GAAP gross margin

87.5%

 

88.3%

 

88.1%

 

87.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

$

100,695

 

$

93,639

 

$

382,145

 

$

457,364

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(32,802)

 

(35,212)

 

(123,291)

 

(241,071)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

(150)

 

(424)

 

(599)

Non-GAAP research and development

$

67,893

 

$

58,277

 

$

258,430

 

$

215,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

$

121,922

 

$

103,340

 

$

460,709

 

$

402,780

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(16,258)

 

(16,715)

 

(63,619)

 

(104,503)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(500)

 

(325)

 

(1,708)

 

(1,300)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

105,164

 

$

86,300

 

$

395,382

 

$

296,977

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

$

65,438

 

$

51,741

 

$

221,148

 

$

261,365

Less: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

(12,553)

 

(12,544)

 

(46,286)

 

(90,711)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(247)

 

(42)

 

(702)

 

(42)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

52,638

 

$

39,155

 

$

174,160

 

$

170,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of loss from operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating loss

$

(72,632)

 

$

(91,188)

 

$

(283,084)

 

$

(588,278)

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

64,601

 

66,994

 

244,234

 

453,464

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,713

 

1,075

 

6,020

 

4,174

Non-GAAP operating loss

$

(6,318)

 

$

(23,119)

 

$

(32,830)

 

$

(130,640)

GAAP operating margin

(29.0)%

 

(50.1)%

 

(31.4)%

 

(93.3)%

Non-GAAP adjustments

26.5%

 

37.4%

 

27.8%

 

72.6%

Non-GAAP operating margin

(2.5)%

 

(12.7)%

 

(3.6)%

 

(20.7)%

 

Three Months Ended January 31,

 

Year Ended January 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of net loss and net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Slack common stockholders

$

(81,961)

 

 

$

(89,003)

 

 

$

(300,422)

 

 

$

(571,058)

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

64,601 

 

 

66,994 

 

 

244,234 

 

 

453,464 

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,713 

 

 

1,075 

 

 

6,020 

 

 

4,174 

 

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

10,631 

 

 

— 

 

 

33,691 

 

 

— 

 

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(5,016)

 

 

$

(20,934)

 

 

$

(16,477)

 

 

$

(113,420)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.14)

 

 

$

(0.16)

 

 

$

(0.53)

 

 

$

(1.43)

 

Add: Stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes

0.11 

 

 

0.12 

 

 

0.43 

 

 

1.14 

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets

— 

 

 

— 

 

 

0.01 

 

 

0.01 

 

Add: Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

0.02 

 

 

— 

 

 

0.06 

 

 

— 

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.01)

 

 

$

(0.04)

 

 

$

(0.03)

 

 

$

(0.28)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

576,258 

 

 

550,444 

 

 

567,152 

 

 

399,461 

 

 



Wertpapier


