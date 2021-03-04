 

Alector to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that Shehnaaz Suliman, M.D., MBA, M.Phil., president and chief operating officer of Alector, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. A replay will be available on the Alector website for 30 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company’s immuno-oncology programs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

Contacts
Media:
Erica Jefferson
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Alector, Inc.
301-928-4650
erica.jefferson@alector.com

Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com

or

Investors:
Alector, Inc.
ir@alector.com




25.02.21
Alector Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results and Provides Business Update

02.08.20
3
Alector creating disruptive change in the way the world treats neurodegenerative disorders