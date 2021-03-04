StoneMor Inc. Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

This conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 308-6987. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

BENSALEM, Pa., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) , a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today announced that it expects to release full 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the market closes. In connection with this announcement, StoneMor plans to hold a conference call to discuss its results later that day at 4:30 p.m. eastern time.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Fourth quarter 2020 proved to be another strong quarter that capped an exceptional year for StoneMor. I’m very proud of the way our team has weathered the pandemic and the large disruptions to our business brought about by Covid-19. These coronavirus related aberrations began in the first quarter where a strong start to the year was overshadowed by sudden and immediate lockdowns. Since April, our team has regrouped and recalibrated, pulling together some of the best performance in Company history.

It’s important to note that all of this happened while we were initiating and executing on multiple turnaround initiatives and strategic objectives. Some select examples include divesting most of our west coast operations (with the handful remaining expected to be completed in 2021), executing large corporate overhead cost reduction initiatives and outsourcing most of our maintenance operations. Through the aforementioned examples (plus many more not listed), we were able to delever our balance sheet, increase sales, and materially decrease costs. We now have a sustainable and strong foundation that is built to last and will provide a platform for StoneMor to build upon in the years to come.