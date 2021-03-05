Versus Systems Announces Strategic Partnership With Frias Agency

Frias Agency clients include iconic beverage brands from Constellation Brands, such as Corona, Cerveza Modelo, Cerveza Pacifico, Crush, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Blue Chair Bay, and Casa Noble. Frias also works with major athletes like Canelo Alvarez and sports promoters like Matchroom Boxing and Premier Boxing Champions. The Versus partnership with Frias expects to extend prizing into live sporting events starting Summer 2021 for soccer, boxing, wrestling and MMA, as well as live music festivals and tours.

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) (FRANKFURT:BMVB) today announced a strategic partnership with full-service experiential marketing agency, Frias Agency (“Frias”), to power the technology behind interactive experiences for live events and digital activations.

“Versus is proud to announce another world-class partner to help us to bring our real-world prizing and rewards to global audiences,” said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems. “We look forward to working with Frias and their partners to bring rewards to players and fans at some of the world’s most exciting live events, whether they’re at the venue, at home, or wherever they’re watching from.”

“We are thrilled to bring the unique experiences Versus Systems builds to our events,” said Andre Martelly, CEO of Frias. “The combination of Versus’ technology and our multi-national, multi-platform audience reach will produce mutual benefits for years to come.”



About Frias Agency

The agency was established in 2006 with offices and warehouse space across the U.S. in California, Texas and Florida. Frias specializes in experiential marketing and with vertical integration controls fabrication to activation thereby reducing turnaround time and costly markups. We have done more than 1,200 live events since 2006 and reached millions of people. We partner our brands with super athletes, such as Canelo Alvarez, and built multiple campaign sweepstakes that resulted in double digit increases of sales for clients such as Crush. Our partnership with Corona Light and Kenny Chesney reached over 1 million consumers with more than 50 thousand sweepstake entries and thousands of on-site impressions. For more information, please visit www.friasagency.com .