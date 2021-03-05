DGAP-Ad-hoc: Beaconsmind AG / Key word(s): IPO/Expansion beaconsmind AG (Euronext: MLBMD) announces the dual listing of its shares on Vienna Stock Exchange, thereby strengthening its reach in German-speaking markets 05-March-2021 / 18:30 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, Switzerland - March 5th, 2021, beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589 - Ticker: MLBMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains, today announced the dual listing of its shares on the Direct Market Plus segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange to support its global commercial expansion and increase its access to capital and investors in the German-speaking markets.



Beaconsmind will now benefit from increased liquidity, continuous trading through the market making from Baader Bank AG and the state-of-the-art electronic trading infrastructure from Xetra(R) T7. Baader Bank AG will act as Capital Market Coach and market maker.

Since its foundation in 2015, beaconsmind's clients and investors were concentrated in the DACH region (Germany, Austria or Switzerland). These include for example Fluxunit, OSRAM's venture capital arm. This dual listing on the Vienna Stock Exchange will enable beaconsmind to reach investors and increase awareness with potential clients nearer to its historical base in Switzerland.

Following the listing of its shares on Euronext in Paris in February, beaconsmind will now be available on both of the Eurozone's clearing houses, Euroclear (already enabled by the listing on Euronext) and the Deutsche Börse-owned Clearstream.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG said "Many thanks to the team at Wiener Boerse that made the dual-listing process so smooth. We are delighted to now have a strong presence to reach potential customers and investors in the markets where we started our growth story 6 years ago. Furthermore, we are thrilled to have Baader Bank as Capital Market Coach and market maker. Our strong technological edge on both hardware and software, our asset-light model enabling a high profitability and the high recurrence in our revenue will enable us to attract new clients and further financing from investors specialising in technology and disruptive trends in the German-speaking market."