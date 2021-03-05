 

Devon Energy Announces Board Change

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.03.2021, 22:05  |  58   |   |   

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that D. Martin Phillips, a managing partner of the EnCap Investments, L.P. (EnCap), will resign from the company’s board of directors effective immediately. The resignation is following a reduction in EnCap’s holdings in Devon through disposition transactions that occurred on Feb. 22, 2021.

The resignation is consistent with the provisions of a shareholder agreement that permitted EnCap to designate a director if a 10 percent ownership threshold of Devon's outstanding common stock was maintained.

“My tenure on the Devon and legacy WPX board has been a great experience and I am proud to have played a role in the development of both companies,” commented Mr. Phillips. “I hold Devon’s board of directors and management team in the highest regard, I am confident in the company’s strategic plan and I look forward to continuing my relationship with Devon as a shareholder.”

“Marty has been a key member of our board and we are deeply grateful for the valuable insight and keen business acumen he has contributed to optimize our strategy and decision-making,” said Rick Muncrief, president and CEO. “On behalf of the full board, I would like to thank Marty for his dedicated service to Devon and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Phillips joined Devon’s board of directors in January 2021 by way of the company’s merger with WPX Energy. Mr. Phillips became a member of WPX Energy’s board in 2020. Following his departure, Devon will have 11 directors on the board, possessing extensive experience leading public and private companies, with diversified skill sets cultivated across a broad set of industries.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY
Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

Investor Contacts Media Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735 Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496  

 




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Devon Energy Announces Board Change OKLAHOMA CITY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Devon Energy Corp. (NYSE: DVN) announced today that D. Martin Phillips, a managing partner of the EnCap Investments, L.P. (EnCap), will resign from the company’s board of directors effective …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CROSSMARK Begins Initial Rollout of TAAT to Wholesale and Retail Accounts
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Pricing of 47,577,947 Ordinary Shares
Digihost Comments on Recent Market Activity
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares
Icelandair Group hf.: Candidates for the Board of Directors of Icelandair Group at the AGM on 12 March 2021
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Leading Pioneering Crypto ETP Issuer Expands Market Position With Centrally Cleared Ethereum And ...
Novartis announces change to the Executive Committee
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Bitfarms Announces Purchase Agreement for 48,000 MicroBT Miners to Expand Hash Rate Capacity by ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
3D Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results (Unaudited), Reschedules ...
Die Aktionäre von Novartis heissen an der Generalversammlung alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats gut
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Devon Energy Announces Industry-First Variable Cash Dividend for Common Stockholders
16.02.21
Devon Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
16.02.21
Die Top-Öl-Aktie, die ich sofort kaufen würde

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.03.20
4
Devon Energy