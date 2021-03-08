 

Clé De Peau Beauté Announces 2021 'Power of Radiance' Awardee

Celebrating those who have inspired and bettered the lives of girls and women through STEM education

TOKYO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to announce the third 'Power of Radiance Awards' which are a part of their long-term philanthropic commitment to advocate for girls' STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education as a key for empowering a brighter tomorrow. In the past year, due to COVID-19, Education has been disrupted.  Our increased reliance on technology has also made it clear that the future will demand a greater focus on STEM fields for the next generation of girls to succeed and thrive – which is why Clé de Peau Beauté is proud to be able to take meaningful action to deliver tangible results through championing STEM related Education. Clé de Peau Beauté's long-term philanthropic commitment includes the 'Power of Radiance Awards' and a multi-year partnership with UNICEF to support the Gender Equality Program. The 2021 'Power of Radiance Awards' will honor Alyona Tkachenko from Kazakhstan, who has made incredible contributions advocating for and providing access to quality STEM education for girls and young women in her country. Through this program, Clé de Peau Beauté aims to empower girls and women to take a proactive stance in igniting a positive difference to the world.

Ms. Alyona Tkachenko, 2021 Award Recipient of the ‘Power of Radiance Awards’

 

The Clé de Peau Beauté 'Power of Radiance Awards'

 

Clé de Peau Beauté Logo

Unfortunately, access to opportunities often depend on individual's socio-economic, social, and community backgrounds. However, increasing the advancement of girls and women in STEM fields can help equip them with the skills to secure higher earning jobs of the future and in turn spur socio-economic advancement for their communities*. Education is the key to unlocking the potential of girls – it opens up infinite possibilities and can inspire positive contributions to the global community. However, many young girls around the world are denied the opportunity to advance to secondary school due to barriers such as early marriage, poverty, discrimination and gender bias. Access to STEM education can help combat these barriers and enable girls to claim the future that they choose.

