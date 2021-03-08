 

Transactions of executives and related parties in Nilfisk shares

According to the Market Abuse Regulation art. 19 Nilfisk announces to have received notification regarding acquisition of Nilfisk shares as follows:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  		Hans Henrik Lund
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation / title
  		Group CEO
b) First notification /change to notification
  		First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name
  		Nilfisk Holding A/S
b) LEI code
  		529900FSU45YYVLKB451
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument /
Securities code
  		Shares
DK0060907293
b) Transaction type
  		Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume (s)
  		Price: DKK 173.23 per share

Volume: 11,700
 
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
  		Volume: 11,700

Price: DKK 2,026,791 in total
e) Date of the transaction
  		05 March 2021
f) Market place of the transaction
  		Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
 

