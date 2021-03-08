 

The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company Deploys Guidewire ClaimCenter; Selects Additional Core and Data Products for Business Transformation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.03.2021   

The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company (Portage), a Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Portage has successfully deployed ClaimCenter as its new claims management system in the first phase of its Legacy System Replacement strategy. The company implemented ClaimCenter to all lines of business at each of its regional offices.

John Mitchell, President and CEO, Portage said, “Our strategy was to stay as close to out of the box as possible, only making changes when it was essential to our business. That strategy was instrumental in completing the project on time and significantly under budget. User feedback about ClaimCenter has been positive, highlighting the system’s easy navigation, reduced training time, and ready access to client information.”

Portage also recently selected PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, Client Data Management, Rating Management, and Reinsurance Management as its new systems for policy administration, underwriting, billing, client data, rating, and reinsurance management. With these selections, the company is now a full InsuranceSuite customer. Portage also selected DataHub and InfoCenter as its enterprise-wide data management and business intelligence systems. Portage will be following the same strategy to implement these products as ClaimCenter: making only those changes essential to run its business.

Mitchell said, “The implementation of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will complete the second of our three-phase Legacy System Replacement strategy. The final phase will involve transitioning from our legacy back-end financial and reporting system to Datahub. Once all of our data is transformed into DataHub, our data management capabilities and insights will be significantly enhanced. These new systems will enable us to improve our ability to compete in an evolving market.”

“We congratulate Portage on this significant milestone in its evolution and are humbled by its continued trust in the Guidewire platform,” said Mike Polelle, Chief Delivery Officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s commitment to providing its policyholders with financial security for their assets, and look forward to working with the customer and its partners to deliver the cloud foundation for its future.”

