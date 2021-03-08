Nuveen Closed-End Fund Reorganizations Complete

The reorganizations of Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NJV) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NPN) into Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) and the reorganization of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE: NCB) into Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NCA) were completed prior to the open of the New York Stock Exchange on March 8, 2021.

In the reorganizations, NUW acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of each of NJV and NPN in a tax-free transaction in exchange for newly-issued common shares in an aggregate amount equal in value to the net assets transferred. In the reorganization, NCA acquired substantially all of the assets and liabilities of NCB in a tax-free transaction in exchange for newly-issued common shares in an aggregate amount equal in value to the net assets transferred. NCA also completed a change of domicile reorganization from a Minnesota corporation to a Massachusetts business trust. The exchange was based upon the values of the funds’ net assets as of the close of trading on March 5, 2021. The exchange ratio at which common shares of NUW were issued in exchange for the net assets for NJV and NPN and common shares of NCA were issued in exchange for net assets of NCB is listed below: