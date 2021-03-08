Weingarten Realty Announces Promotions

Darren joined Weingarten in 2003 as a Sr. Analyst in our Acquisitions Department. Throughout Darren’s tenure with Weingarten, he has been promoted to Manager, Director, and most recently to Vice President of Acquisitions. Darren’s promotion to Senior Vice President, Investments, confirms the progression of his role as he continues to lead all investment activity for Weingarten. Darren leads acquisitions, dispositions, and asset management for our institutional partners. Over the last three years Darren has directed the Company’s completion of almost $2 billion in transactions. Most recently, Darren was successful in negotiating and acquiring The Shops at Hilshire Village and our partner’s interest in the Village Plaza at Bunker Hill.

Andrew Bell, Area Vice President, Leasing

Andrew Bell has been promoted to Area Vice President, Leasing. Andrew joined Weingarten in 2012 as a Leasing Executive in southern Florida, and in 2013 became a Director of Regional Acquisitions working on growth opportunities Andrew continued to lease space in the Southeast Region before moving to the Houston Office in 2018 to become a Regional Leasing Director. As Regional Leasing Director, Andrew continued to work larger transactions with tenants such as Ross and Burlington as well as use his growth background on opportunities at Rock Prairie Marketplace, The Shops at Hilshire Village and Baybrook Gateway.

Cindy Krist, Divisional Vice President, Tax

Cindy joined Weingarten in 2005 as Tax Manager and was quickly promoted to Tax Director. She is a highly valued and recognized strategic business partner. In addition to providing tax compliance and filing for numerous entities, she has provided key tax strategy and planning, delivered sound acquisition/disposition transaction support, and implemented many projects such as cost segregation studies and repair and maintenance evaluations to minimize our tax liability. Cindy is a CPA and received her BBA in Accounting from Texas A&M University.

"These associates are an integral part of the Company’s overall success; their promotions reflect our acknowledgment of their ability and the contributions they make to Weingarten," stated Drew Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At December 31, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 159 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 30.2 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.7 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein that state the Company’s or Management’s intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 which by their nature, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, as well as those discussed in the Company’s regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include other information or factors that may impact the Company’s performance.

Projections involve numerous assumptions such as rental income (including assumptions on percentage rent), interest rates, tenant defaults, occupancy rates, volume and pricing of properties held for disposition, volume and pricing of acquisitions, expenses (including salaries and employee costs), insurance costs and numerous other factors. Not all of these factors are determinable at this time and actual results may vary from the projected results, and may be above or below the ranges indicated. The above ranges represents management’s estimate of results based upon these assumptions as of the date of this press release. Accordingly, there is no assurance that our projections will be realized.

