Avid Redefines Video Editing with Public Launch of Avid | Edit On Demand Cloud Subscription Service

Production companies, post houses and broadcasters can select and configure resources and start working from anywhere on the same day

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video content creation teams in film, video and broadcast post now have the power to rapidly turn on secure virtual post production environments in the cloud with the public release of the new Avid | Edit On Demand subscription service from Avid (Nasdaq: AVID). Shaped by successful production deployments during the Early Access Program with more than 60 production companies, post houses and broadcasters participating, Edit On Demand puts Avid Media Composer editing software and Avid NEXIS cloud storage into the hands of teams to collaborate from anywhere.



Avid | Edit On Demand delivers an optimized user experience that is virtually indistinguishable from on-premises editing. Post production teams can now spin up virtualized Media Composer systems with Avid NEXIS cloud workspaces in a matter of hours not days, access their workflows from anywhere, and shut them down quickly when projects are complete. Avid customers simply log on to their my.avid.com account to configure an Edit On Demand subscription that meets their unique needs and start working on the same day. Editors can use their laptop (Windows or Mac) or mobile device to connect to a fully configured, virtualized Media Composer system and an Avid NEXIS workspace in the cloud.

“The operational disruption caused by the pandemic during the past year has accelerated interest in new ways of working, including cloud-based workflows. What’s so exciting about Edit On Demand is that it delivers the editing experience and workflow our customers have come to expect on premises, even though it’s hosted entirely in the cloud,” said Tim Claman, SVP & GM of Video, Post & Storage Solutions, Avid. “We partnered closely with our customers during the development of Edit On Demand to ensure that it’s quick and easy to configure and spin up, upload your sources, and enjoy Avid’s proven collaborative editing workflow from anywhere in the world – all in a matter of hours.”