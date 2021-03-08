 

IBA and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Expand Collaboration to Enable Global Availability of Diagnostic Radioisotope Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

Technetium-99m is the daughter isotope of molybdenum-99 (Mo-99)

− Collaboration enables integrating technology expertise to provide Tc-99m Generation Systems (TCM Generation Systems) that utilize non-uranium based Mo-99 produced using electron beam accelerators

− Diagnostic imaging studies using Tc-99m inform healthcare decisions for approximately 30 million patients annually around the world

Louvain-La-Neuve, Belgium, and BELOIT, Wis., USA, March 8, 2021 IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, and NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, LLC, a global innovator in the development, production and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals used for medical imaging and therapeutic applications, today announced a collaboration to increase global availability of technetium-99m (Tc-99m), the most widely used medical radioisotope. The collaboration enables companies outside of the United States to access the Tc-99m Generation Systems (TCM Generation Systems) that utilize NorthStar’s proprietary non-uranium based Mo-99 produced using IBA’s accelerators and beamlines.  

The collaboration builds on an existing contract under which IBA is providing NorthStar with up to eight Rhodotron TT 300-HE electron beam accelerators. They will be used for the production of non-uranium based Mo-99, which enables NorthStar’s FDA-approved and commercially available RadioGenix System (technetium Tc 99m generator) to produce Tc-99m in the United States. NorthStar’s Accelerator Production facility expansion is nearing completion in Beloit, Wisconsin, with the first pair of IBA accelerators due to arrive from Belgium in early April 2021. 

“Every year approximately 30 million patients benefit from diagnostic imaging studies using Tc-99m,” said Stephen Merrick, President and Chief Executive Officer of NorthStar. “NorthStar is delighted to expand its collaboration with IBA, as we view them to be an ideal partner to grow the use of non-uranium based Mo-99 to support a sustainable and innovative future for nuclear medicine. Based on their commercial expertise and tailored approach, we believe IBA complements NorthStar’s global vision of delivering innovative solutions that can address critical patient healthcare needs related to medical diagnosis. We are proud to lead the field of nuclear medicine as the only commercialized producer of Mo-99 in the United States, having provided more than two years of stable U.S. commercial production to date. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with IBA and are confident that this joint approach has the potential to make non-uranium Mo-99 the leading worldwide source of Tc-99m.”

