 

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR share launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.03.2021, 15:21  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR share launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

08.03.2021 / 15:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR shares launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Broderstorf, 8 March 2021 - The shares of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) were listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") today. The announced secondary listing in South Africa has thus been successfully implemented. The secondary listing is not linked to a capital increase.

Prior to the listing on the JSE, DKR held a successful roadshow with South African investors in the previous week and attended more than 20 different meetings. The great interest of investors in DKR's equity story and the secondary listing in South Africa was once again confirmed.

With the secondary listing on the JSE, DKR intends to build up a track record with South African investors in the medium to long term and to improve the liquidity of the share in the foreseeable future.

Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: "We are delighted to be listed on the JSE, making us the first German REIT to have a listing in South Africa. We are convinced that this is a sensible step to tap into the professional and real estate affine investor base in South Africa that is looking to benefit from DKR's continued growth."

About the Company
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, headquartered in Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use in well-established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of convenience retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves. DKR's total portfolio currently comprises 172 retail properties with an annualised rent of approximately EUR 70 million.

Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/.

Contact:
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Stefanie Frey
Investor Relations
E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de
Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533


08.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
August-Bebel-Str. 68
14482 Potsdam
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)331 740076517
Fax: +49 (0)331 740076520
E-mail: ch@deutsche-konsum.de
Internet: www.deutsche-konsum.de
ISIN: DE000A14KRD3
WKN: A14KRD
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
EQS News ID: 1173873

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1173873  08.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1173873&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR share launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR share launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange 08.03.2021 / 15:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
EQS-Adhoc: Media Release
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE Tochter FRIEDRICH VORWERK plant Börsengang zur Beschleunigung des Wachstums im ...
EQS-News: Relief erhöht das ausgegebene Grundkapital durch neu geschaffene eigene Aktien
DGAP-Adhoc: Erlebnis Akademie AG beschließt Durchführung einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Berufung von David Bray, einer ehemaligen ...
DGAP-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE deutsch
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG verkauft erfolgreich Hotel-Immobilie 'Villa Kennedy' in Frankfurt
21Shares baut Marktstellung aus: Zentral geclearte Ether und Bitcoin Cash ETPs am regulierten Markt der Deutschen Börse XETRA ...
DGAP-News: CECONOMY AG: Management and Supervisory Board confirm personnel changes: Ferran Reverter Planet ...
Titel
DGAP-News: SPEAKEASYS STRATEGIE HOCHWERTIGER PRODUKTE MIT HOHER GEWINNSPANNE BEWÄHRT SICH MIT SEINEM VERKAUF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Konkretes Kaufangebot eines ausländischen Investors im Rahmen des M&A ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Global Fashion Group S.A.: launches an offering of approx. EUR 375 million Convertible Bonds due ...
DGAP-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Bee Vectoring Technologies gibt strategische ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Completes Corporate Rebranding and Launches New Website
FinLab AG: FinLab Beteiligung nextmarkets AG erhält USD 30 Mio. in Series B-Finanzierungsrunde
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap applaudiert kalifornischer Stadt für das Verbot neuer ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-News: Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:14 Uhr
Deutsche Konsum REIT: Aktienhandel an der Börse in Johannesburg gestartet
15:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR-Aktie mit Zweitlisting an der Börse Johannesburg gestartet (deutsch)
15:21 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR-Aktie mit Zweitlisting an der Börse Johannesburg gestartet
22.02.21
Deutsche Konsum REIT: Südafrika wird die zweite Heimat
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT: Zweitnotierung der DKR-Aktie an der Börse Johannesburg erfolgt voraussichtlich am 8. März 2021 (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT: Zweitnotierung der DKR-Aktie an der Börse Johannesburg erfolgt voraussichtlich am 8. März 2021
22.02.21
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT: Secondary listing of DKR shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange expected on 8 March 2021
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT erhält Zulassung für Zweitlisting im Main Board der Börse von Johannesburg (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT erhält Zulassung für Zweitlisting im Main Board der Börse von Johannesburg
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Konsum REIT receives approval for secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
95
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG