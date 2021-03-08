DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Deutsche Konsum REIT: DKR share launched with secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange 08.03.2021 / 15:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Broderstorf, 8 March 2021 - The shares of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) were listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE") today. The announced secondary listing in South Africa has thus been successfully implemented. The secondary listing is not linked to a capital increase.

Prior to the listing on the JSE, DKR held a successful roadshow with South African investors in the previous week and attended more than 20 different meetings. The great interest of investors in DKR's equity story and the secondary listing in South Africa was once again confirmed.

With the secondary listing on the JSE, DKR intends to build up a track record with South African investors in the medium to long term and to improve the liquidity of the share in the foreseeable future.

Rolf Elgeti, CEO of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG: "We are delighted to be listed on the JSE, making us the first German REIT to have a listing in South Africa. We are convinced that this is a sensible step to tap into the professional and real estate affine investor base in South Africa that is looking to benefit from DKR's continued growth."

About the Company

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, headquartered in Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on retail properties in Germany for goods required for daily use in well-established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of convenience retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the realisation of hidden reserves. DKR's total portfolio currently comprises 172 retail properties with an annualised rent of approximately EUR 70 million.

Due to its REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Boerse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing. Further information on the Company can be found at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533

