 

People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters into a new business segment to amplify its impact in Leadership & HR

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 02:00  |  101   |   |   

Cohort-based courses (CBC) are emerging as a highly effective methodology in the digital learning space. CBCs increase retention, accountability and make the learning journey a lot more engaging for learners

-  Our courses are centered around the concepts of bla bla and blee blee. Currently, we have 18 programs, typically running at a frequency of once a quarter.

-  Over 1200 learners have already been certified through People Matters BeNext in the last 6 months on the beta version of the product. Organizations and companies enrolled include talent leaders from PepsiCo, TataSteel, Diageo, Deutsche Bank, GE, Lego, Maybank, OCBC and NTUC and many more.

-  Each four-week journey includes live masterclasses with industry-expert instructors like Matthew Kressy Founding Director, Integrated Design & Management, MIT; Jan Krogel Head of Employee Experience and People Analytics; Capgemini; Tanuj Kapilashrami, CHRO, Standard Chartered Bank; Liam McNally Diversity and Inclusion Partner, GitLab Inc; Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder Nearbuy.com, and many more. 

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when capability building is at the top of the agenda for CHROs in 2021, talent leaders are seeking the best digital learning solutions for their workforce. People Matters launched People Matters BeNext to fulfill that need, offering a suite of unique Cohort-based Certification Programs designed to empower leaders and HR teams to excel in this new world of work.

People Matters BeNext Cohort-based Certification Program

People Matters has always been committed to boosting the impact of the HR community. BeNext Certification Programs are the result of months of research, conversations with industry leaders and discussions with talent professionals about what is needed NOW and what will be needed in the FUTURE.

Digital Cohort-based courses (CBC) increase retention, accountability and make the learning journey a lot more engaging for learners. In the last few months, People Matters BeNext has certified over 1,200 leaders from across the region with a unique learning journey that places the community at the center of its design. All BeNext cohort-based certifications are accredited by HRCI.

Commenting on the learning from building CBC, People Matters' CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Ester Martinez shared, "We believe that the social aspect increases success in completing learning objectives; Further, a carefully designed mix of synchronous and asynchronous components gives learners the opportunity to be in control of their learning, focus on outcomes & improve their professional network."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

People Matters launches BeNext, its own digital platform for cohort-based courses (CBC), and enters into a new business segment to amplify its impact in Leadership & HR -  Cohort-based courses (CBC) are emerging as a highly effective methodology in the digital learning space. CBCs increase retention, accountability and make the learning journey a lot more engaging for learners -  Our courses are centered around the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix: Top 10 UK Casinos To Play Rainbow Riches Pick n Mix Review By RainbowRichesCasinos.com
Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH
Asirom uses Solera's Artificial Intelligence for the risk inspection of motor policies
Fertilizer Fillers Market Growth banking on Increasing Sand & Limestone Filler Uptake: Fact.MR
Profound Ramp up in Agricultural Production using NGS Technology Fosters Growth in Global NGS ...
Calliditas strengthens its US Commercial and Medical Affairs Organization
Azuri Launches Inspiring Women's Awards
TerraPay forays into Bank Account payments in the USA and Canada to facilitate same day ...
UK's over-65s demand bungalow renaissance after plummeting build rates, reveals McCarthy Stone
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
"Corona Virus Vaccine Market Size is Projected to reach 75.75 Billion by end of 2021, Says ...
Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Akastor ASA: Baker Hughes and Akastor ASA announce joint venture company to deliver global offshore drilling ...
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area