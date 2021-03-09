Mesoblast Closes US$110/A$138 Million Financing Led by US Strategic Investor Group

NEW YORK, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, announced today the successful completion and settlement of its US$110 million private placement led by a strategic US investor group, that was announced on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



The US$110 million (A$138 million) was raised via the issue of 60 million shares at A$2.30 per share, and was led by a strategic investment from the principals of SurgCenter Development, one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centers in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint procedures. Based on the US$110 million private placement, pro-forma cash-on-hand at December 31, 2020 would be approximately US$187.5 million.