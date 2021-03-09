OP Corporate Bank plc’s Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements as well as the Corporate Governance Statement for 2020 have also been published.

OP Corporate Bank plc OP Cooperative Stock exchange release 9 March 2021 at 10.30 am EET OP Financial Group's Annual Report for 2020 published OP Financial Group's Annual Report for 2020 is now available at https://www.op-year2020.fi/en. The report contains OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report, Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, supplemented with an annual review OP Financial Group’s Year 2020 themed “Together through the ages”. Integrated corporate responsibility reporting (GRI Standards core) is included in the annual review. A report on non-financial information is included in OP Financial Group’s Report by the Board of Directors.

All of the reports can be found attached in PDF format and, in addition to the specific Annual Report website, they are available at op.fi > OP Financial Group > To the media > Publications.



OP Financial Group is Finland’s largest financial services group, with two million owner-customers and more than 12,000 employees. We provide a comprehensive range of banking and insurance services for private and corporate customers. OP Financial Group consists of OP cooperative banks, its central cooperative OP Cooperative, and the latter's subsidiaries and affiliates. Our mission is to promote the sustainable prosperity, security and wellbeing of our owner-customers and operating region.

OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP Financial Group's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.

