ATM Gives Corporate Update Regarding Expansion of Cultivation Facility and Dispensary Locations

TUCSON, AZ, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Anything Technologies Media, Inc. (OTC: EXMT), announced today that its subsidiary, Sonoran Flower, has expanded its cultivation facility to double its current capacity. With the additional indoor space we are expected to increase our capacity for indoor craft flower. This expansion also will give Sonoran Flower the space for light deprivation greenhouses.

We have also secured two retail locations in preparation for expected Marijuana establishments in Arizona.

ATM is also continuing the process of working on the name change with our corporate attorney for the parent company to Alternative Wellness Health and expects to have a resolution and approval soon.

The passing of Cannabis for recreational use in Arizona with the passage of Arizona's Proposition 207 - the measure that legalizes recreational use of cannabis throughout the state. This passage of 207 along with the House voting to Decriminalize the use of Cannabis, goes hand in hand with President-elect's promise to decriminalize cannabis on a federal level. ATM will actively update its shareholders on its progress in this business space.

About Sonoran Flower LLC. https://sonoranflower.com/store

Sonoran Flower was built on the belief that nature holds everything we need to heal. We are a multifaceted organization that cultivates, processes, and sells wholesale and retail hemp goods. We procure and produce top-quality hemp seeds, smokable hemp flower, hemp biomass, distillates, isolates and products such as vape, lotions, salves, and Hemp Beverage.

To Buy Sonoran Flower CBD Products go to: https://sonoranflower.com/store or call 520-303-HEMP (4367)

Please follow Sonoran Flower on Instagram @https://www.instagram.com/azgrowbros/

Follow us on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/anythingtechmed 

Follow us on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/anythingcbdmeds/

And Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/AnythingTechMed/

About Amethyst Beverage: https://www.amethystbeverage.com/

Amethyst Beverage, a Reno, NV based business, was established in October 2016 mostly as a directive to support a Philanthropy effort toward Cancer associated with Children and Adults. A portion of all sales will be contributed to several organizations nationally.

Currently, Amethyst Beverage is the only water in the marketplace to carry Patented, USDA Organic, Vegan and Kosher certifications, and is also the only flavored (Strawberry/Watermelon, Orange/Mango, Pineapple/Coconut, Cran/Razz, Cucumber/Mint and Peach) alkaline water with fulvic acid containing 70 ionic minerals as well.

About Anything Technologies Media, Inc.

Anything Technologies Media is a manufacturing and marketing company involved in the sales and marketing of CBD Health products and software applications. ATM is the parent company of subsidiary Corporations and is focused on partnerships and acquisitions in new technologies and manufacturing sectors. The company and partners each have their own professional management team with extensive backgrounds in finance, manufacturing, marketing and distribution. ATM's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

https://anythingtechnologiesmedia.com/tech-market/

NinjaQuestion on Instagram @ https://www.instagram.com/ninjaquestion/

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Anything Technologies Media, Inc.
acquisitions@anythingtechnologiesmedia.com




