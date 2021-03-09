Connectyx Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Biotechnology Company Issues Highlights and Subsequent Events



Boca Raton, Fla, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases, announced that it has filed financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. As reported in late 2020, Connectyx registered with the State of Florida to become Curative Biotechnology, Inc. and has applied for the name change and a trading symbol change to “CURB” with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).