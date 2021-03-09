Connectyx Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
Biotechnology Company Issues Highlights and Subsequent Events
Boca Raton, Fla, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases, announced that it has filed financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. As reported in late 2020, Connectyx registered with the State of Florida to become Curative Biotechnology, Inc. and has applied for the name change and a trading symbol change to “CURB” with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).
Assets and Balance Sheet reflects substantial improvement over Fiscal Year 2019 including the addition of:
- CURB906 - Company entered into an Exclusive Evaluation and Commercialization Option License Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), for the use of a First in Class Antibody Drug Conjugate for Targeting CD56 Positive Brain Tumors.
- IMT504 - Company entered into a worldwide license agreement with MidAtlantic BioTheraputics, Inc. (MABT), to license the development of a novel immunostimulatory drug; IMT504 as an immunotherapy for late-stage symptomatic rabies.
3. Preliminary bridge financing through a combination of straight debt instruments ($565,000) and the exercise of warrants ($525,000) in exchange for one year restricted shares for a total of $1.09 Million.
Subsequent to the Fiscal year-end:
- Company engaged Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditor, Daszkal Bolton LLP, to serve as the auditor for the Company to become SEC reporting.
- Company also launched an updated website for Curative Biotech: https://curativebiotech.com/
- Company announced the addition of three (3) biotechnology veterans with extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing,
business development and patent portfolio direction to senior management. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connectyx-announces-key-biote ...
- In February 2021, the Company entered into an Exclusive Patent License Agreement to practice inventions with the National Eye Institute (NEI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including the repurposed use of Metformin to treat Retinal Degeneration (RD).
Chairman Michaels noted, “We have made tremendous progress in the remaking of this company in the past twelve months. We have acquired three important therapeutic development programs, have brought in an outstanding experienced life science industry management team, and we have raised $1.09 million in a preliminary financing. I believe 2021 will bring more growth to the company as our programs begin to move towards the clinic and as we continue to demonstrate that we can execute on our core business model of acquiring assets under economically sustainable terms and adding inflection point value.
