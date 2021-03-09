 

Connectyx Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 16:24  |  71   |   |   

Biotechnology Company Issues Highlights and Subsequent Events

Boca Raton, Fla, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases, announced that it has filed financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. As reported in late 2020, Connectyx registered with the State of Florida to become Curative Biotechnology, Inc. and has applied for the name change and a trading symbol change to “CURB” with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA).

The annual report can be accessed at OTC Markets Group:
https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CTYX/disclosure

Assets and Balance Sheet reflects substantial improvement over Fiscal Year 2019 including the addition of:

  1. CURB906 - Company entered into an Exclusive Evaluation and Commercialization Option License Agreement with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), for the use of a First in Class Antibody Drug Conjugate for Targeting CD56 Positive Brain Tumors.
  2. IMT504 - Company entered into a worldwide license agreement with MidAtlantic BioTheraputics, Inc. (MABT), to license the development of a novel immunostimulatory drug; IMT504 as an immunotherapy for late-stage symptomatic rabies. 

     3. Preliminary bridge financing through a combination of straight debt instruments ($565,000) and the exercise of warrants ($525,000) in exchange for one year restricted shares for a total of $1.09 Million.

Subsequent to the Fiscal year-end:

  • Company engaged Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) auditor, Daszkal Bolton LLP, to serve as the auditor for the Company to become SEC reporting.
     
  • Company also launched an updated website for Curative Biotech: https://curativebiotech.com/
     
  • Company announced the addition of three (3) biotechnology veterans with extensive experience in clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, business development and patent portfolio direction to senior management. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/connectyx-announces-key-biote ...
     
  • In February 2021, the Company entered into an Exclusive Patent License Agreement to practice inventions with the National Eye Institute (NEI) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), including the repurposed use of Metformin to treat Retinal Degeneration (RD).

Chairman Michaels noted, “We have made tremendous progress in the remaking of this company in the past twelve months. We have acquired three important therapeutic development programs, have brought in an outstanding experienced life science industry management team, and we have raised $1.09 million in a preliminary financing. I believe 2021 will bring more growth to the company as our programs begin to move towards the clinic and as we continue to demonstrate that we can execute on our core business model of acquiring assets under economically sustainable terms and adding inflection point value. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Connectyx Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Biotechnology Company Issues Highlights and Subsequent Events Boca Raton, Fla, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Connectyx Technologies Holdings Group, Inc. (OTC: CTYX) (“Connectyx” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
Connectyx Announces Key Biotech Industry Veterans to Management Team