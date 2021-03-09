Public Storage to Participate in the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that the Company will participate in a roundtable discussion at the Citi 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, beginning at 4:15 p.m. (EST). The presentation will be webcast and available on Public Storage’s website at PublicStorage.com.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

