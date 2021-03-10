Key dates for the distribution are as follows:

Reference is made to earlier announcements from SeaBird Exploration Plc (“The Company”) regarding distribution of shares in Green Minerals AS to the shareholders of the Company.

Distribution amount: 0.1 Green Minerals AS shares per SeaBird Exploration Plc shares

Last day including: 11 March, 2021

Ex-date: 12 March, 2021

Record date: 15 March, 2021

Payment date (delivery to VPS accounts): On or about 23 March 2021

Date of approval: 8 January, 2021

Other information: The shares in Green Minerals AS are expected to be tradable on Euronext Growth on or about 23 March 2021. The value of the distributed shares is estimated to NOK 2.66 per share in SeaBird Exploration Plc.





For further queries contact:

Erik von Krogh

CFO

Mob: +47 930 38 075

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include SeaBird`s reliance on a cyclical industry and the utilization of the company's vessels. Actual results may differ substantially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.