 

Skylight Health to Participate in the 33rd Annual Virtual ROTH Conference on March 15-17

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, has been invited to participate at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.

The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Skylight Health Co-Founder and CEO, Prad Sekar will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference. A copy of the investor presentation is available here.

Management will discuss its proposal seeking up listing to the NASDAQ and will give a corporate update on operations. The company recently announced the acquisition of 3 US Primary Care practices with over $10M in revenue and positive EBIDTA, for an anticipated closing price of between 4-5 x EBITDA. Skylight Health’s forecasted annual revenue run rate is estimated to be over $56 million after closing of all announced transactions.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Skylight Health, please contact your ROTH representative. For any questions about the Company, contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Skylight Health Group

Skylight Health Group (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX:SHGFF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Company operates a US multi-state health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

