First Citizens Receives 14 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business and Middle Market Banking

“First Citizens once again is pleased to receive Greenwich Excellence Awards that reflect our standing as one of the top banks for small and mid-sized businesses in the United States,” said Patrick Noble, business services executive for First Citizens Bank. “For 123 years, businesses have trusted First Citizens to help them manage and grow their money. Whatever their strategic needs – from increasing efficiencies to maximizing cash flow to laying a foundation for long-term growth – we’re here to help.”

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Carolina-headquartered First Citizens Bank received a total of 14 Greenwich Excellence Awards, recognizing the company as a leader in small business and middle market banking in 2020.

First Citizens received 12 wins in the Small Business Banking category and two in the Middle Market Banking category.

“The Greenwich Awards signify the confidence that middle market companies place in us and the satisfaction they have with our services,” said Brendan Chambers, commercial banking and middle market sales director for First Citizens Bank. “We understand that a bank is about more than just a collection of products and services; it’s about providing experience, guidance and help when our clients need it.”

Small Business Banking, nine national and three regional awards

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Best Brand - Trust

Cash Management - Customer Service

Cash Management - Ease of Product Implementation

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

Likelihood to Recommend

Overall Client Satisfaction

Overall Satisfaction with RM (Relationship Manager)

Proactively Provides Advice



2020 Regional Awards (of four regions in the U.S.)

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction (South Region)

Likelihood to Recommend (South Region)

Overall Satisfaction (South Region)



Middle Market Banking Category, two national awards

Best Brand - Ease of Doing Business

Cash Management - Overall Satisfaction

About the Greenwich Excellence Awards

Greenwich Associates is the leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the ﬁnancial services industry. For 2020 honors, Greenwich Associates evaluated the small business banking and middle market platforms of more than 600 banks. Of these, only 32 have the distinctive quality required to win a Greenwich Excellence Award for small business; 30 for middle market. Awards in the small business category are based on over 12,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $1-10 million across the country. Awards in the middle market category are based on based on over 11,000 interviews with businesses with sales of $10–500 million across the country.

About First Citizens Bank

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. First Citizens Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA), which has over $49 billion in assets. For more information, call toll free 1.888.FC DIRECT (1.888.323.4732) or visit firstcitizens.com. First Citizens Bank. Forever First.