 

COPT Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for 2024 Senior Notes

Corporate Office Properties Trust (“COPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OFC) announced today that its operating partnership, Corporate Office Properties, L.P. (the “Issuer” or “COPLP’), has priced the previously announced cash tender offer for any and all of the Issuer’s outstanding 5.250% Senior Notes due 2024, CUSIP No. 22003B AH9, fully and unconditionally guaranteed by COPT (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, dated March 3, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”), and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery attached to the Offer to Purchase (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The tender offer is referred to herein as the “Offer.” The Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are referred to herein collectively as the “Offer Documents.”

Certain information regarding the Notes and the pricing for the Offer is set forth in the table below.

Title of
Security

CUSIP
Number

Principal
Amount
Outstanding

U.S.
Treasury
Reference
Security

Bloomberg
Reference
Page

Reference
Yield

Fixed
Spread

Tender Offer
Consideration (1), (2)

5.250% Senior
Notes due
2024

22003B AH9

$250,000,000

0.125%
U.S.
Treasury
Notes
due
February
15, 2024

FIT5

0.310%

40 bps

$1,131.31

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount.

(2) The Tender Offer Consideration is calculated on the basis of pricing for the U.S. Treasury Reference Security as of 2:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 10, 2021.

 

Holders must validly tender (and not validly withdraw) or deliver a properly completed and duly executed Notice of Guaranteed Delivery for their Notes at or before the Expiration Time (as defined below) in order to be eligible to receive the Tender Offer Consideration (as defined below). In addition, holders whose Notes are purchased in the Offer will receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, the Settlement Date (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) for the Notes. The Issuer expects the Settlement Date to occur on March 11, 2021. Notes tendered by Notice of Guaranteed Delivery and accepted for purchase will be purchased on the third business day after the Expiration Time, but payment of accrued interest on such Notes will only be made to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

