 

IDEX Biometrics Approved Prospectus Dated 10 March 2021

Reference is made to the notices issued by IDEX Biometrics ASA on 15 and 16 February 2021, regarding a private placement of shares in the company.

The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has approved a listing prospectus dated 10 March 2021 for the listing of 29,415,424 new shares on Oslo Børs. As a consequence of the approved prospectus, the new shares will be listed on Oslo Børs on 11 March 2021.

The prospectus is enclosed with this notice. It will also be available in electronic format at the company’s web site at
https://www.idexbiometrics.com/investors/share-information/prospectuse ... .
Printed copies of the prospectus may be obtained free of charge at the office of IDEX Biometrics ASA, Dronning Eufemias gate 16, NO-0191 Oslo, Norway, telephone +47 6783 9119 or e-mail mailbox@idexbiometrics.com.

Advokatfirmaet Ræder AS is acting as legal advisor to the company.

For further information about the company and the shares, please refer to the prospectus.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186
Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

