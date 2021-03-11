Clearfield Upgrades its Market-Leading Clearview Blue Cassette Capabilities, Increasing Density and Doubling Capacity

“Clearview Blue Cassettes are the core building block of nearly every product within our FieldSmart fiber management system portfolio,” said Johnny Hill, Clearfield’s Chief Operating Officer. “By increasing the density of our Clearview Blue Cassette, we are furthering the ability of all FieldSmart products to reduce the costs associated with managing and deploying fiber optic networks in a variety of scenarios.”

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced a new adapter configuration available for its Clearview Blue Cassette. Placing an increasing number of fiber connections into crowded rack space is a common issue faced by fiber network providers. This new 48-port option with the CS Connector adapter plate ensures that service providers can scale with increasing data rates and quickly meet customer needs. By adding this capability to Clearfield’s comprehensive portfolio, service providers can now easily scale to meet increasing customer take rates, reduce labor and installation times, and overcome common real estate challenges in many application environments.

The number of fiber connections needed in today’s market continue to multiply. Network operators are challenged to fit as many fibers in tight spaces as possible. The new CS Connector option provides 12-48 ports of connectivity, using 1.25 mm ferrules to provide 33% more density than the traditional LC connector cassette. Additionally, this doubles the density for Clearview-enabled wall boxes, panels, cabinets and pedestals.

Clearview Blue Cassettes offer multiple configuration options, tool-less installation, in-cassette buffer tube/ribbon slack storage, and front access-only designs. Clearview Blue is a six component, tool-less system made up of a top cover, splice tray, buffer tube/ribbon slack storage, cable assembly tray and adapter plate. Parts snap together to support desired application requirements. Providing a plug-and-play (MPO/MTP) configuration for any network environment, dual MPO/MTP access is available on either side of the cassette. Clearfield also offers CS Duplex patch cords to support the new configuration.

More information on Clearfield’s Clearview Blue Cassette and connector deployment options can be found on the associated data sheet or at www.seeclearfield.com.

About Clearfield, Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. Our “fiber to anywhere” platform serves the unique requirements of leading incumbent local exchange carriers (traditional carriers), competitive local exchange carriers (alternative carriers), and MSO/cable TV companies, while also catering to the broadband needs of the utility/municipality, enterprise, data center and military markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Clearfield deploys more than a million fiber ports each year. For more information, visit www.SeeClearfield.com.

