89bio to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, a virtual event, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. ET.



The presentation will be available through the Oppenheimer conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.