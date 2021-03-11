 

89bio to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Company’s Management will present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, a virtual event, on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through the Oppenheimer conference portal and an archived webcast will also be accessible in the investor section of 89bio’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

Investor Contact:
Ryan Martins
Chief Financial Officer
investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:
Peter Duckler
773-343-3069
pduckler@w2ogroup.com




03.03.21
89bio to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
24.02.21
89bio to Present at the 42nd Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
18.02.21
89bio to Present at the SVB Leerink 10ᵗʰ Annual Global Healthcare Conference

18.08.20
6
NASH-Player mit Potential?